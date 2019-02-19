China urges restraint as India-Pakistan ties worsen

Beijing, Feb 19 (IANS) China on Tuesday urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue as tensions mounted between the neighbours over the Kashmir suicide bombing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks in response to a query about China's role in easing tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

"Both Pakistan and India are important countries in South Asia. The stability of bilateral relations is crucial to regional peace, stability and development," Geng was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

"South Asia is on the whole stable, the spokesperson said, adding the hard-won situation deserved to be cherished and upheld by all parties concerned.

New Delhi held Islamabad responsible for the February 14 attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed and was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Geng's remarks came as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told India that his country was ready to investigate the attack and act if New Delhi provides "actionable intelligence".

