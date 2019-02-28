China urges India, Pakistan to ease tension through talks

Beijing, Feb 28 (IANS) China on Thursday urged India and Pakistan to resolve their problems through dialogue in the wake of escalating tensions between them.

"India and Pakistan are both friends of China. We urge the two sides to resolve their problems through dialogue, work in the same direction, and maintain communication to avoid an increase in tensions," Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said at a press conference.

"China wants to see peace and stability in the region," Ren said.

