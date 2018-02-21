China upgrades combat air capability in Tibet to counter 'India threat'

Beijing, Feb 21 (IANS) In wake of the Chinese military releasing pictures of its fighter jets flying over Tibet, a military specialist on Tuesday said China was upgrading its Western Theatre Command so as to confront "any threat from India".

According to Global Times, the photographs show a J-10 and J-11 fighter jets conducting aerial combat training exercises on February 13, two days before Spring Festival and it cited Chinese military expert and TV commentator Song Zhongping as saying it was significant for China to strengthen control of airspace over the mountainous region.

"Strengthening the 3.5-generation fighter jets or even stationing more advanced fighters in the Western Theatre Command has been urgent for the PLA (People's Liberation Army)," Song said.

Since India has 3rd-generation fighter jets, China's stationing of its 3.5-generation jets would be able to "deal with any current threat from India", he said.

"With India importing new jets, China will continue strengthening its fighter jets in the Western Theatre Command."

The Western Theatre Command is mainly tasked with the responsibility to maintain security on the border areas with India.

--IANS

