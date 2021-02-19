China Unveils Names of 4 PLA Martyrs in Galwan Valley Clash For the First Time, Posthumously Awards Them With Honorary Titles
Beijing, February 19: China unveiled for the first time, names and detailed stories of four martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the border confrontation with India in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, according to local media.
Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: 7 Anti-Terror Special Operations Group and Special Police Officers Are on Terrorists Radar
The Chinese top military body Central Military Commission awarded four Chinese soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan clash. Names of Indian Army Personnel, Who Were Killed in Galwan Valley Clash in Ladakh, to Be Inscribed on National War Memorial.
The Central Military Commission awarded Qi Fabao, the regimental commander from the PLA Xinjiang Military Command, the title of "Hero regimental commander for defending the border," Chen Hongjun with "Hero to defend the border," and awarded the first-class merit to Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran, according to the Global Times report.
Also Read | Indian Troops To Be at Dhan Singh Thapa Post Near Finger 3, Chinese Side To Keep Its Troop Presence in North Bank Area to East of Finger 8; Key Highlights of Rajnath’s Singh Address in Lok Sabha
Chinese top military body unveils names & details of martyrs in Galwan valley clash:
Chinese top military body Central Military Commission awards 4 Chinese soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan clash pic.twitter.com/JZ3ZeeIpWK
— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2021
On the Indian side, a total of 20 Indian soldiers died in the skirmish. This is the worst border conflict between the two countries in nearly 45 years. The names of the Indian Army personnel, who were killed after valiantly fighting Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15, was inscribed on the National War Memorial.