China to step up patrolling of Doklam

Beijing, Aug 31 (IANS) Days after resolving an over two-month-long military stand-off with India, China on Thursday said it will step up patrolling in Doklam where the two armies were locked in a face-off over a strategic border road.

China's armed forces will strengthen patrolling and defence of Doklam area on the border, a Chinese military spokesperson was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

China's military has paid close attention to the situation and taken "emergency measures" to reinforce border controls since the Dong Lang or Doklam incident occurred, said Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence.

"Chinese troops resolutely maintain the country's territorial sovereignty and legitimate rights," he told the media, adding they also used military diplomacy and border contact channels to promote the proper resolution of the border row.

The stand-off began on June 18 when Indian troops crossed into Doklam, claimed by both Bhutan and China, triggering a dragging stand-off. The issue was diplomatically resolved on Monday.

India on Monday said both sides decided to disengage from Doka La in the disputed Doklam plateau where Chinese troops were building a road.

However, China said it will keep patrolling in the area. Beijing has been ambiguous whether it will resume constructing the road in Doklam that is controlled by China but claimed by Bhutan.

