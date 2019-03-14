China stands 'exposed' by playing its veto card: Defence Expert Shivali Deshpande

As China once again blocked India's attempt to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist in the United Nations Security Council 1267 list, Defence Expert Shivali Deshpande said that China stands "exposed" by playing its veto card. "China stands exposed. China has supported Pakistan in its terror activities. It has played its veto card against banning of Masood Azhar and declaring him an international terrorist," Deshpande told ANI.