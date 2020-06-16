Top Cabinet ministers, army officials, bureaucrats and diplomats are huddled up in a series of meetings from Delhi to Ladakh, and numbers are being dialled from Delhi to Beijing where Indian envoy Vikram Misri is in charge, following the loss of lives of three Indian soldiers at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday, 15 June night.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held an urgent meeting with Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar, CDS Bipin Rawat, and the three service chiefs on Tuesday, 16 June afternoon, to discuss the tense situation across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which has now taken a violent turn. The meeting lasted for nearly 75 minutes, as per sources.

Beijing Has Not Confirmed Casualties On Chinese Side

For the first time since the firings at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh in 1975, soldiers have died at the India-China border. This time around not in firings, according to reports, but instead in stone-pelting and violent bloodied scuffles between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA troops which have been locked in tense standoffs for the past many weeks across multiple points at the LAC.

The Indian Army, in its modified statement, has said that “both sides suffered casualties”. “During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides.” (emphasis ours).

The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers.

“Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to diffuse the situation,” said the updated official statement. However, Beijing has not confirmed any casualties on its side.

The Chinese state media outlet Global Times quoted Foreign Minister Wang Yi as levelling accusations at the Indian troops for ‘provocative behaviour’ that led to the bloodshed. “Indian troops on Monday (15 June) seriously violated the consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in serious physical clashes,” Global Times quoted Wang Yi as saying. “China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation,” the Chinese FM further, said according to the report.

MEA ‘Silent’ On Reports From China – South Block Yet To React

The Ministry of External Affairs is so far silent on the reports, and an official reaction is awaited from South Block. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is slated to participate in a virtual meet with his Chinese and Russian counterparts on 22 June, a first direct contact between Jaishankar and Wang Yi since the escalation of tensions at the LAC. “China and Indian side (sic) agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in border areas,” the Chinese FM further said as per the Global Times report, even as a Divisional Commander-level meeting is underway at Eastern Ladakh to diffuse the border situation with China.

Incidentally, it was President Xi’s birthday on 15 June – and Prime Minister Modi, unlike in 2016-2018, did not wish him on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo.

In 2019, the two leaders were in Bishkek for the SCO summit when Modi had wished Xi in person. Following the 73-day tense standoff at Doklam, Modi and Xi agreed to the informal summit talks mechanism – held first in Wuhan in China, and then in Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu in 2019.

It remains to be seen if Prime Minister Modi initiates a direct phone call with President Xi as the military commanders struggle to resolve the volatile and grim situation on the ground.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

(Smita Sharma is an independent journalist and tweets at @Smita_Sharma.)

