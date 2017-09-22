China says Kashmir issue is between India, Pakistan

Beijing, Sep 22 (IANS) China on Friday stuck to its neutral stance on Kashmir, saying the issue should be resolved by India and Pakistan through dialogue after Islamabad raked it up at the UN.

Beijing also sought to steer clear of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) call for implementation of the UN resolution on Kashmir.

"China has noted the relevant report. China's position on the Kashmir issue is clear-cut," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said when asked about the OIC statement calling for UN involvement in the issue.

"The Kashmir issue is leftover from history. China hopes India and Pakistan can increase dialogue and communication and properly handle relevant issues and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability," he said.

China has officially maintained a neutral position on the Kashmir issue.

In his speech at the UN General Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday demanded that a special UN envoy be appointed for Kashmir.

India had last week slammed the 57-member OIC for its statement on Kashmir.

Indian said the statement "contains factually incorrect and misleading references" and said the group has no locus standi on India's internal affairs.

In its right of reply in response to the statement made by Pakistan on behalf of OIC, India said Jammu and Kashmir is its integral and inseparable part.

