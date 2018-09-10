China says it will extend CPEC further

Beijing, Sep 10 (IANS) China on Monday said it will extend the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to the west of Pakistan.

China has already invited Afghanistan -- west to Pakistan -- to join the CPEC. Iran, which is located further west, has expressed interest in joining the project.

The over $50 billion project -- a key component of Beijing's Belt and Road programme -- is opposed by India as its planned route goes through the disputed Kashmir region.

"The two sides will advance the CPEC. In light of Pakistan's economic development and its people's need, we will identify the pathways and cooperation for the CPEC," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang.

"We will accelerate the industrial cooperation and projects of people's livelihood, extend the CPEC to the western area and make more people to benefit from it," he said.

The CPEC envisages to link China's Kashgar in Xinjiang to Pakistan's Gwadar port.

Geng was replying to a question about Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's three-day visit to Pakistan last week during which he met the country's new leadership.

