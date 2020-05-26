For China’s Ruling Party, Time Is Truly Up – ‘COVID Game’ Is Over

Over the past few months, the world has undergone major changes in almost every way. Millions of people have lost their family members, millions of people are now contagious and diseased, many more millions have lost their jobs, all because of the dreadful COVID-19 pandemic. China – being the first country where the COVID-19 virus emerged – is in a good position to help or guide not only leaders in Europe and the United States, but all those affected by the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) initial ‘cover-up’. However, till now, the CCP has failed to share vital information on the coronavirus with any country. Judging by the extent of the outbreak of COVID-19 in 201 countries now, it is fair to say that the CCP has succeeded in its attempt to cover-up the outbreak.

During the SARS pandemic in 2002-2003, the World Health Organization (WHO) had done a remarkable job. It was only after weeks of intense pressure from the WHO that the CCP decided to reveal vital information on SARS. However, this time, WHO, headed by Director General (DG) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus failed to scrutinise CCP. Instead, DG Tedros became the ‘pointsman’ of the CCP and President Xi Jinping.

Why Did Prof Huang Base His Rationale On Inauthentic Twitter Poll?

Amid all these happenings around the world, there are a few scholars who prefer to go by impression, rather than by examination. Professor Yanzhong Huang at the Council on Foreign Relations (Washington, DC), in his commentary titled ‘Xi Jinping Has Won the Coronavirus Crisis’ recognises the successful disinformation campaign waged by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian. However, it is ironic that Mr Huang's basis for this successful disinformation campaign waged by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian is on an informal poll conducted by Chinese celebrity blogger Cui Yongyuan on Twitter.

Now, Twitter happens to be completely banned and blocked in China for the common Chinese people.

Not only that, the informal poll, consisting of 10,000 respondents, couldn’t possibly represent the concerns of 1.4 billion Chinese people. At the time of writing this, Cui Yongyuan’s Twitter account (@CuiYongYuan2020, who joined in October 2019, when COVID-19 was around the corner) has 25.8K followers, and he happens to follow only one person – Spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

Recently, Charlie Campbell from Time magazine reported that on Twitter too, there have been cases of propaganda campaign by the CCP, where 46 percent of tweets using the hashtag #forzaCinaeItalia (translates as “come on China and Italy”) were generated by automated bots.

According to the latest findings from the Alliance for Securing Democracy, the CCP has pushed out 90,000 tweets as an information offensive war since the beginning of April 2020, from 200 diplomatic and State-run media accounts.

Hence, the authenticity of the informal poll itself questionable.

CCP's ‘Masked’ Diplomacy: Too Many Strings Attached

The ‘masked diplomacy’ employed by the CCP is another propaganda campaign, which too has fallen flat on its face for different reasons. From early March to 10 April 2020, millions of face masks, surgical masks, pinprick antibody tests, ventilators, etc, supplied to Spain, Netherlands, UK, Australia, US, Canada, Finland, and Turkey were found to be defective and unfit for use. Not only that, in a number of cases, the CCP conflated aid and sales of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the European countries, giving an impression that everything exported from China was CCP’s aid. One cannot win the hearts and minds of people without winning their trust. For the past few months, CCP's trust deficit has been enormously high all over the world, including in China. Recent 2020 polls taken by Pew research and the Gallup conclude the dramatic rise of Americans who had negative views on China – 66 percent in a Pew poll, and 67 percent in a Gallup poll. Not only that, even among Europeans, the picture is not rosy.

China Power reported that from 2016 to 2018, both Pew and BBC polling data show perception towards China across Europe as generally negative.

On 14 May 2020, Lowy Institute released its poll results called COVID Poll. The report found that: ‘Most Australians (68 percent) are less favourable towards China’s system of government as an authoritarian one-party state, when thinking about the COVID-19 outbreak and China's response to it’. Hence, the CCP’s initial cover-up during the COVID-19 outbreak and CCP's behaviour will further lead to the jump of people having negative views on China.

