China resorting to digital aggression, create an impregnable firewall: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said that several Indian leaders and people from other sections of society were under surveillance by China and urged the government to create "an impregnable firewall" to resist the "menacing syndrome" of "digital aggression".

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury said coronavirus came from China and the neighbouring country has also resorted to aggressive moves in eastern Ladakh.

"From President, Prime Minister to common people, all are under Chinese surveillance. I don't know if we have any way out. Coronavirus came to India from China, China is doing physical aggression in Ladakh and now it is doing digital aggression," Chowdhury said.

"An outsider company is doing such monitoring where is our national security? National security is tattered. I request IT minister that he should build an impregnable firewall to resist this new menacing syndrome. I also request him to explain the issue in Parliament," he said.

The Congress leaders had earlier given adjournment notices in Lok Sabha over 'Chinese surveillance on political leaders and key officials' following a media report which said that China is monitoring over 10,000 Indians. (ANI)