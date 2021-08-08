China Reports 81 New Locally Transmitted Covid Cases

The Chinese mainland has reported 81 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 38 were reported in Jiangsu, 24 in Henan, seven in Yunnan, six each in Hubei and Hunan, according to the commission.

Also reported were 15 new imported cases, of which six were reported in Shanghai, four in Yunnan, three in Guangdong and two in Sichuan, reports Xinhua news agency.

Three suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai on Saturday.

No new Covid-19 deaths were reported.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 7,643 imported cases had been reported on the mainland.

Among them, 6,929 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 714 remained hospitalised.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland reached 93,701, including 1,507 patients still receiving treatment, 44 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,558 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

