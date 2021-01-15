China Reports 144 New COVID-19 Cases on Thursday, Records Highest Single Day Rise in 10 Months

Beijing, January 15: China reported 144 new cases on COVID-19 on Thursday, January 14, according to the official statement released by the National Health Commission. This is the highest number of single day rise in the total cases in Chinese mainland in almost 10 months. The country earlier reported 202 cases in March 2020. China Seals Off Shijiazhuang and Xingtai in Hebei Province to Prevent COVID-19 Transmission to Other Cities.

As per the official data, out of the total 144 new COVID-19 cases reported yesterday, 135 were local transmitted. 90 cases were reported from the Hebei province, one of the worst hit province in the Chinese mainland. The north eastern province of Heilongjiang reported 43 cases. Guangxi and Shaanxi provinces reported one corornavirus case each. China Records Biggest Daily Jump in COVID-19 Cases in 5 Months Despite 4 Cities in Lockdown & Increased Testing Facilities.

Total case numbers remains well below what China saw at the height of the outbreak in early 2020, but concerns about a new country-wide wave are growing with a major national holiday a month away and estimates of 296 million railway passenger trips during the Lunar New Year break.

The surge comes ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays in the country that are due next month. As per reports, the administrations have urged the people to avoid travelling during the holiday season and stay at home until unavoidable. The total number COVID-19 cases in China stands at 87,988. As per official data, 4,635 people have died from the virus so far.

Meanwhile, a delegation of World Health Organisation has reached Wuhan, where the outbreak of COVID-19 reportedly started. The team has been tasked with the responsibility to study and investigate the origins of the virus.