China ready to work with new government in Pakistan

Beijing, July 26 (IANS) China on Thursday said it stands ready to work with the new establishment in Pakistan, as Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf inched closer to victory.

Beijing also said it was glad to see "smooth elections" in Pakistan and hoped the results will not affect the development of bilateral ties.

China has high stakes in Pakistan where it has invested over $50 billion on a multitude of infrastructure projects under its ambitious Belt and Road programme.

"We are glad to see the election in Pakistan went through smoothly. We sincerely hope the country can maintain political social stability and focus on development," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang.

Friendship between China and Pakistan is supported by the two people and the bilateral ties will grow, regardless of the election result, he said.

"China stands ready to work with the new government in Pakistan to move forward all-weather strategic partnership," Geng added.

China calls Pakistan its all-weather ally and defends the country on terror, which frustrates India.

--IANS

gsh/soni/sed