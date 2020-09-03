India's PUBG Ban: China Asks Modi Govt To 'Correct Mistakes'

A user looks at the 'PUBG Mobile' game, owned by Tencent, on September 2, 2020.

A day after India banned 118 more mobile apps with Chinese links, including popular game PUBG, China “urged India government to immediately correct its mistakes”.

China’s commerce ministry said it strongly opposed India’s ban on the Chinese mobile apps. Ministry spokesman Gao Feng was quoted as saying by state-run CGTN that the ban “not only damages the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors and service providers, but also harms the interests of Indian consumers and the investment environment of India as an open economy”.

Gao also said that India has “abused the concept of ‘national security’ and adopted discriminatory restrictive measures against Chinese companies, violating relevant WTO rules”.

The spokesperson further said that the Chinese government has always asked its companies to comply with international rules and local laws and regulations in their operations overseas.

“We hope that the Indian side will work with the Chinese side to maintain hard-won bilateral cooperation and development so as to build an open and fair business environment for international investors and services providers including Chinese companies,” Gao was quoted as saying by state-run Global Times.

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had on Wednesday banned 118 more apps in addition to the ones banned earlier, saying the “decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace”.

In a press release, the ministry had said that it received many complaints from various sources, including several reports, about misuse of some...

