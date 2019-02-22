China plays down UNSC reference on JeM

Beijing, Feb 22 (IANS) China on Friday downplayed the statement issued by the UN Security Council naming the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in the Kashmir suicide bombing, saying the "mention doesn't mean a judgment on the incident".

The UN Security Council in a show of unanimity on Thursday condemned in the "strongest terms" the February 14 Kashmir suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF personnel and was claimed by the Pakistan-based JeM.

China, which has been protecting JeM chief Masood Azhar, joined the other 14 members of the Council in issuing a press statement that called upon all countries to combat terrorism and to cooperate with the Indian government in bringing the terrorists to justice.

The statement called the attack a "heinous and cowardly suicide bombing" and noted that the JeM claimed responsibility for it.

Asked if the statement meant the UN Security Council had evidence to hold the JeM responsible, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Friday said that although the statement mentioned "a particular organization, it doesn't mean a judgment on the incident", Xinhua news agency reported.

"Yesterday, the UN Security Council issued a press statement that mentioned that a particular organisation but only in general terms. It does not represent a judgment on the attack," Geng said.

China has consistently vetoed attempts at the UN Security Council to add Azhar to the list of international terrorists facing UN sanctions.

Geng on Friday said that the Pakistani government had expressed its willingness to cooperate with India in the investigation and resolve their disputes through dialogue.

He expressed hope that India and Pakistan "will continue to exercise restraint and have dialogue to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability".

All relevant parties should conduct an objective and fair investigation into the Kashmir attack to find out the truth, he said.

--IANS

soni/mr