China, Pakistan want Afghanistan to join CPEC

Beijing, Dec 26 (IANS) China and Pakistan want Afghanistan to join their multi-billion dollar economic corridor, a key component of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative which India has spurned over sovereignty issues.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the proposal during a trilateral meet with his Pakistani and Afghani counterparts - Khawaja Asif and Salahuddin Rabbani respectively, in Beijing.

According to Afghan news outlet Pajhwok Afghan News, Yi said Beijing and Islamabad are willing to extend the $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by including Kabul in it.

"The successful implementation of CPEC projects will serve as a model for enhancing connectivity and cooperation through similar projects in neighbouring countries including Afghanistan, Iran and Central and West Asia," he added.

The CPEC - a network of highways, railways, roads and special economic zones, which connects China's Xinjiang with Pakistan's Gwadar port, is opposed by India as it passes through Pakistan-administered Kashmir, which is claimed by New Delhi.

Attending the trilateral meet here in Beijing, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Asif said the project will benefit Afghanistan and other countries in the region.

"Successful implementation of CPEC projects will serve as a model for enhancing connectivity and cooperation through similar projects with neighbouring countries including Afghanistan, Iran, Central and West Asia."

China has always sought to allay India's apprehensions about the project, describing it purely as an economic initiative.

Beijing also says the project will not affect its neutral stance on the Kashmir issue.

--IANS

gsh/rn