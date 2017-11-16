China Open Super Series: Saina Nehwal, H.S. Prannoy Exit the Tournament

New Delhi: Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal and H.S. Prannoy bowed out of the China Open Super Series, going down to their respective opponents on Thursday.

In a match that lasted 37 minutes, Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi defeated Saina in straight games 21-18, 21-11 to advance in the women’s singles category while Lee Cheuk Yiu overpowered Prannoy 21-19, 21-17 in 42 minutes in the men’s singles category.

In the first match, Saina played to her potential but towards the end, the Hyderabadi shuttler lost the momentum as also the issue.

In the second game, it was all about the Japanese shuttler. Saina seemed struggling and as a result, Yamaguchi wrapped up the issue comfortably.

In the men’s singles match, Prannoy failed to live up to his reputation and surrendered the match in straight games. Prannoy, however, tried to bounce back but the Hong Kong-based shuttler proved superior and edged past the Indian player.

Later in the day, the second seed P.V. Sindhu will face Han Yue of China in the second round. (With IANS inputs)