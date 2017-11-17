China Open: Sindhu aims semi-final berth

Fuzhou [China], November 17 (ANI): Shuttler PV Sindhu, the flag bearer of Indian challenge at the China Open Super Series, will clash with Chinese qualifier Gao Fangjie to secure her place in the semi-finals of the women's singles event in Shanghai on Friday.

World no. 2 Sindhu edged ahead of her teenage Chinese counterpart Han Yue with a 21-15, 21-13 victory to advance into the last eight.

Sindhu is the lone Indian shuttler in the Super Series as Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal has already crashed out of the tournament.

Nehwal received a 21-18, 21-11 defeat from World No 4 Akane Yamaguchi, her fourth loss to the Japanese shuttler this year.

In men's singles events, HS Prannoy, who won the national title last week, also exited from the series after slumping to straight games defeat against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu.

Prannoy put up a tough fight after getting off to a bad start against Cheuk Yiu, but he eventually suffered a 19-21, 17-21 defeat in a thrilling second-round clash that lasted 42 minutes. (ANI)