China Open: Bopanna-Cuevas eye semi-final berth

Beijing [China], Oct 5 (ANI): Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Argentine partner Pablo Cuevas will aim to book their place in the semi-finals of the China Open when they head into their last-eight clash of the men's doubles event later today.

The Indo-Argentine duo will cross swords with Australia's John Peers and Finland's Henri Kontinen in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, Bopanna and Cuevas produced a rich vein of form as they eased past Chinese team of Mao-Xin Gong and Ze Zhang 6-0, 6-4 to storm into the last-eight.

Meanwhile, India's Sania Mirza and her Chinese opponent Peng Shuai also made it to the quarter-finals after clinching a comfortable 7-5, 6-2 win over Belgian-Dutch pair of Elise Mertens and Demi Schuurs.

Mirza and Shuai will next take on Czech Republic duo of Barbora Strycova and Katerina Siniakova in the quarter-final clash of the women's doubles event tomorrow. (ANI)