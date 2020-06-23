‘Has China Occupied Indian Land?’ Says Rahul Gandhi, BJP Hits Back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre on Tuesday, 23 June, questioning whether China has occupied Indian land. In a tweet ahead of the Congress Working Committee meet, Rahul Gandhi asked, "We stand united against the Chinese invasion. Has China occupied Indian land?"

This comes a day after the former Congress President slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Chinese media praising PM Modi. Citing news reports, Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet wrote, "China killed our soldiers. China took our land. Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict?"

Rahul Gandhi was referring to the article published by China’s communist party-run Global Times that reportedly praised PM Modi comments after the all-party meet. The publication reported that ‘(PM Modi) appeared to downplay the clash’.

The Hindu quoted the paper which reportedly wrote, “Chinese observers said Modi is trying to respond to the nationalists and hardliners with tough talk, but he understands his country cannot have further conflict with China so he is also making an effort to cool tensions.”

PM Modi’s statement after the meet had also drawn criticism from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh earlier. Dr Manmohan Singh had stated, "The prime minister cannot allow them to use his words as a vindication of their position and must ensure that all organs of the government work together to tackle this crisis and prevent it from escalating further."

BJP President Attacks Rahul Gandhi

BJP President JP Nadda meanwhile, attacked Rahul Gandhi over his comments. Nadda accused the Congress leader of trying “to divide the nation and demoralise armed forces”.

Nadda also hit out at the Congress for signing a Memorandum of Understanding with China in 2008.

First, Congress signs MoU with Chinese Communist Party.



Then, Congress surrenders land to China.



During Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly goes to Chinese embassy.



During crucial situations, Rahul Gandhi tries to divide the nation & demoralise armed forces.



Effects of MoU? pic.twitter.com/Z3WJhpt4Ol















— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 23, 2020

This comes in the backdrop of violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley in Ladakh last week that claimed the lives of at least 20 Indian soldiers.

