China must have factored 'diplomatic cost' of vetoing Masood Azhar's listing: Former Indian Envoy

Former Indian Envoy to China Gautam Bambawale expressed his disappointment over the country blocking India's bid at United Nations (UN) to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist, and said that China must have factored the "diplomatic cost" of taking such steps. "China must have factored that there is a diplomatic cost of taking this step. If China opposes terrorism, it must allow this listing to go ahead. We must continue to work with China to convince them to remove the hold," Bambawale told ANI.