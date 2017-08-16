China mum on its incursion attempt in Ladakh

Beijing, Aug 16 (IANS) China on Wednesday said it was not aware of a skirmish between its troops and Indian soldiers in Ladakh region and stated that its border troops always patrol on the Chinese side along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Beijing also asked New Delhi to abide by the (LAC), a day after troops of both sides reportedly pelted stones at each other following attempts by the Chinese side to cross into the Indian side of the boundary at Pangong Lake in Ladakh.

"I am not aware of them. The Chinese border troops are always committed to maintaining peace and tranquility along the border," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a briefing.

"We always patrol on the Chinese side along the Line of Actual Control. And we urge the India side to abide by the Line of Actual Control," she said.

The incident in Ladakh region in the western sector of the India and China boundary comes as both sides are locked in a tense standoff in Doklam in the Sikkim section, which on Wednesday entered the third month.

Chinese troops reportedly tried to cross into the India side in Pangong Lake, in areas known as Finger Four and Finger Five.

Their attempts were foiled by Indian troops.

After being stopped, the Chinese side began pelting stones, to which the Indian side responded in the same fashion.

Personnel from both sides reportedly received minor injuries.

--IANS

gsh/rn