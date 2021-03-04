China Makes Anal Swab COVID-19 Test Mandatory for International Passengers

Beijing, March 4: Despite the widespread criticism by several countries, China has made the anal COVID-19 swabs testing mandatory for all foreign travelers arriving in the country, as per report. In line with the new requirement, testing hubs will come up in Beijing and Shanghai airports. The Chinese government maintains that the anal swab tests provides a higher degree of accuracy than other screening methods for the virus. Japan Asks China to Stop Anal Swab Tests for Coronavirus on Japanese Citizens.

As per a report by the Times UK, Wang Wenbin, Spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry said that the screenings is “science-based." He added that the tests are in accordance with the changes in the epidemic situation as well as relevant laws and regulations. Li Tongzeng, a respiratory disease medic, also said that the anal swabs are better because virus traces stay longer in fecal samples than they do in the nose or throat as reported by the state media. China Begins Using Anal Swabs for COVID-19 Testing Amid Surge in Cases.

Meanwhile, Japan has expressed its disapproval for the anal swab testing method adding that it could cause 'mental anguish' to the people. “Some Japanese reported to our embassy in China that they received anal swab tests, which caused a great psychological pain,” Katsunobu Kato, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, told a news conference.

