China, Japan and France top Judo Worlds after Day 6

Budapest, Sep 3 (IANS) China, Japan and France were the best on the sixth day of the 2017 Suzuki World Judo Championships, with their competitors splitting the gold medals in women's over-78 kg, men's 100 kg and over-100 kg categories here.

In the women's over-78 kg category, Yu Song from China won the gold. Japan came second with Sarah Asahina, while two bronze medals went to Minjeong Kim from South Korea and Iryna Kindzerska from Azerbaijan on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Yu's achievements include the gold medals in World Championships 2015, in the Morocco Masters 2015, as well as in the Tyumen Masters 2013. She was a bronze medallist at the Rio Olympic Games.

Japanese Aaron Wolf took the gold medal in men's 100 kg category, defeating Georgian Varlam Liparteliani in the final. Two bronze medals were shared by Kirill Denisov from Russia and Elmar Gasimov from Azerbaijan.

Wolf's results include the silver medal in Dusseldorf Grand Prix 2017, the gold medal in Grand Prix Tashkent 2015, as well as the gold medal in Grand Prix Ulaanbaatar 2015.

French wonder Teddy Riner defeated Brazilian David Moura to take gold in men's over-100 kg category. Two bronze medals went to Tuvshinbayar Naidan from Mongolia and to Rafael Silva from Brazil.

Riner is a two-time Olympic champion. He also won several gold medals from World Championships in Rio de Janeiro 2007, Rotterdam 2009, Tokyo 2010, Paris 2011, Rio de Janeiro 2013, Chelyabinsk 2014, Astana 2015.

Besides Song Yu, China's Ma Sisi competed in the over-78 kg for women, but was eliminated on her first fight against Galyna Tarasova from Ukraine.

In men's over-100 kg category, China's Liu Jian got eliminated after his first fight against Mircea Croitoru from Romania.

