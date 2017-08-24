China issues safety advisory for citizens in India

Beijing, Aug 24 (IANS) China on Thursday issued the latest safety advisory to its citizens living in India. This is the second such notice amid the border row dispute between the two countries.

The advisory has asked them to be alert and its validity is till December 31. The last one-month advisory was issued on July 8.

The advisory comes just before the BRICS Summit in China's Xiamen city.

"Pay close attention to the local security situation, improve self-protection awareness, strengthen security and reduce unnecessary travel," the advisory said.

It advised them to inform their family, colleagues and friends about their travels and to keep the communication open.

It said all Chinese in India must carry personal identification and be cautious and strictly comply with Indian laws and regulations and respect local religious practices and customs.

"Natural disasters, traffic accidents and infectious diseases frequently occur in India," it said.

--IANS

gsh/mr