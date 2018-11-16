China-India relations are at one of the best periods in history right now: Chinese Ambassador to India
Luo Zhaohui, Chinese Ambassador to India on Friday attended the China-India Youth dialogue in the national capital. Highlighting India-China relations, Zhaohui said, "China-India relations are at one of the best periods in history right now. President Xi Jinping and PM Modi held an informal summit this April which marked a historical milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries."