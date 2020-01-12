China-India relations moving forward despite ups and downs: Chinese envoy

Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong said that China-India relations have been moving forward despite ups and downs. "This year marks the 70th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations. Over the past 7 decades, China-India relations have been moving forward despite ups and downs, rain or sunshine," said Chinese Ambassador to India. "In recent years, under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-India relations have entered a new stage of sound development. President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held two informal summits to co-write the chapter of dragon and elephant dancing together," he further added. He made these statements in an event named Chinese New Year Reception in Kolkata.