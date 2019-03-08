China, India should be each other's partner: Foreign Minister

Beijing, March 8 (IANS) China and India should be each other's partner in pursuing their dreams and opportunities to help their economies grow, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

"The two countries should collectively make due contribution to Asia's revitalization and prosperity," Wang told the media on the sidelines of the country's annual legislative session.

Talking about India-Pakistan tensions, Wang said that Beijing hoped that both the countries "will replace confrontation with dialogue, settle disagreement with goodwill and create a better future with cooperation", Xinhua news agency reported.

The Minister said China welcomed "the willingness expressed by the two countries" to de-escalate the situation.

"China has stressed from the beginning the need to exercise calm and restraint and prevent escalation," he added.

--IANS

soni/mr