China, India agree to bring ties to higher level

Buenos Aires, Dec 1 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Friday met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-20 summit and they agreed to increase mutual trust and bring the bilateral ties to a higher level.

Xi said that China-India relations have seen an increasingly positive momentum, which not only brings growth impetus for the two countries but also injects stability and certainty into the global system at a time of profound changes, Xinhua news agency reported.

On the sideline of G-20 Summit, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister also held a trilateral meeting, the first ever of its kind.

Modi said it was a "good occasion" as the three nations dedicated to democratic values met to discuss how to promote peace, prosperity and stability in the world.

--IANS

vc