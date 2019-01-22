China imposes anti-dumping duty on Indian chemical import

Beijing, Jan 22 (IANS) China has imposed anti-dumping duty on Indian and Japanese ortho-dichlorobenzene (ODCB) which will be effective from Wednesday.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry on Tuesday said the Chinese market had suffered damage due to the dumping of these products.

The announcement comes on the same day when India's visiting Commerce Secretary met the Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen and discussed trade deficit in favour of Beijing.

From Wednesday, duties will be collected at rates ranging from 31.9 per cent to 70.4 per cent for a five-year period, Chinese news agency Xinhua quoted the Commerce Ministry as saying.

After receiving complaints from the domestic industry, the ministry launched the anti-dumping investigations in January 2018, and a preliminary ruling was unveiled in October 2018.

ODCB is used for making pesticides, medicine and dyes.

