China hopes India will provide more friendly business environment for Chinese companies: Chinese Envoy

Chinese Envoy to India, Sun Weidong said, "China encourages Chinese companies to invest in India and hopes that India will provide a more fair, friendly and convenient business environment for Chinese companies to operate in India." He said, �India is China�s largest trading partner in South Asia. Since the beginning of the 21st century, trade between China and India has grown from less than USD 3 billion to nearly USD 100 billion, an increase of about 32 times. More than 1,000 Chinese companies have increased their investment in industrial parks, e-commerce and other areas in India, with a total investment of USD 8 billion and 200,000 local jobs created.� "Chinese mobile phone brands such as Xiaomi, VIVO and OPPO have been well-established in the Indian market. Indian companies are also actively expanding the Chinese market, with a cumulative investment of nearly USD 1 billion in China," he added.