China grabbed more land than East India Company: Maldives Ex-President

While addressing at Indian Ocean conference, Ex-President of Maldives, Mohd Nasheed, accused China of grabbing more land than the East India Company did in its time. "The government of Maldives is very heavily in debt to Chinese commercial banks, specifically to Chinese EXIM bank. Bulk of the loans are structured in exactly the manner we don't see this as commercial we see this as land grab colonialism and human rights. We want to see more for an investments in Maldives and Chinese investments but it must go through transparent tendering process, it must have a democratic over site we must be able to benefit from these investments it can't be vanity projects. China has grabbed more land than east India Company had ever done. "