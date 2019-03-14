China has goal of propping up Pakistan to indulge in conflict with India: Christine Fair

American scholar Christine Fair believes that China has blocked India's bid to declare JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist with a goal of propping up Pakistan to indulge in conflict with India. She said, "This is the fourth time China has done that and I think many people were hopeful that Pulwama and the response in Balakot would have been enough to provoke China as it did on proscribing Hafiz Saeed after the November 2008 attacks. The Pulwama attack and the Mumbai attack they are not comparable anyway. So, I never had the expectation that China was going to do anything other than this, for the simple reason, China has a goal of propping up Pakistan to indulge in conflict with India, but, it doesn't want it to go war with India because whenever India and Pakistan go for a war, China is never going to help Pakistan. So, it exposes the limits about Chinese assistance is going to do. So, the ways the Chinese have propped up Pakistan is by supporting it conventionally, helping its nuclear programme and also facilitating an environment which is conducive to continue using these terrorist assets. From China's point of view there is no blow back, there is no consequences because LeT as well as JeM as very well behave proxies of the Pakistani state."