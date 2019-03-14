China gave strange reasoning to block Masood Azhar's name as global terrorist: EFSAS Director Junaid Qureshi

China once again blocked India's attempt to designate Pakistan based-terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist in the United Nations Security Council 1267 list. While speaking to ANI on this issue European Foundation for South Asian Studies Director Junaid Qureshi said, "I was not expecting anything else I did hope to have a different outcome especially after the Pulwama attack which every country in the world condemned. The aerial strikes of India, none of the country condemned India for that strike, they actually said that India has right to self defence. I did feel that China doesn't want to isolate itself I did feel China might support this one, but the expectation were not very high the reasons are very obvious that China is building CPEC through Pakistan, it can't upset Pakistan it needs Pakistan. Chinese diplomat has given very strange reasoning that we cannot designate Masood Azhar as a terrorist because there are no consciences between India and Pakistan over him being a terrorist. It is very strange to look for consciences between countries that is supporting Masood Azhar and perpetrating attacks into India."