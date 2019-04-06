China was forced to retreat for first time under leadership of PM Modi: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Assam to campaign ahead of Lok Sabha election 2019. Addressing the rally, CM Yogi referred to various development projects run by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) government in the state. Talking about the security regime in the state, he said, "When China tried to forcefully enter India's borders and threaten our security in Doklam, government under leadership of Modi ji displayed strong will power and our soldiers gave China a befitting reply. For the first time China was forced to retreat."