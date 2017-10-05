China expected to withdraw army from Chumbi Valley soon: Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa

Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Thursday said that Chinese troops are still stationed in the Chumbi valley in Doklam area and hoped they go back soon. Dhanoa added that the communist nation's forces are expected to start thinning once winters commence. The Air Force chief also hoped that India and China will diplomatically resolve the issue. In June this year, India and China had a stand-off after Chinese troops entered Bhutanese territory to build a road.