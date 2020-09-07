China embezzles Covid-19 crisis to target people in Xinjiang and Tibet, says scholar

London [UK], September 8 (ANI): A noted scholar and expert on Asian affairs has raised concerns over the gross human rights violations in Xinjiang and Tibet as he alleges that China's Community regime embezzles the COVID-19 crisis to muzzle the voice of dissents.

Dr Burzine Waghmar, Staff of SOAS University of London was interacting with Tsering Passang, Convener Global Alliance for Tibet and Persecuted Minorities on the 9th Black Day Anniversary of Chen Quanguo's appointment to the mastermind of Tibetan atrocities and Uyghur genocide.

On August 28, a protest outside the United Nations office in London was held to mark the anniversary of the appointment of party secretary, Chen Quanguo, on his four years completion as party secretary in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region from 2016 to 2020.

And before that, from 2011 to 2016 he was a party secretary of the Tibet Autonomous Region. "We all know what he has done in Tibet and what he has been doing in east Turkistan," said Tsering.

Xinjiang or East Turkistan as it is known to its indigenous inhabitants, the Uyghurs, is on China's Westernmost front which borders eight countries. The home to 12 million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities, Xinjiang is strategically significant for the politburo and Chinese Communist Party.

"Not just Uyghur as a language, but any and every trace of Islamic identity is crushed in order to robotically reprogram them as Han Chinese citizens. And these children have been dislocated, removed, forcibly taken from their parents and their fathers are practically dead or disappeared for all we know and their mothers have practically become a concubine for Han Chinese man", said Dr. Burzine.

He added, "It is no exaggeration, there is nothing sensationalist or melodramatic in pointing that out. It really must be driven home. It is not xenophobic to point that out as well. I need to point that out too because it is all very well to say that the world is out to get China during the current COVID-19 crisis and that we have seen outbreaks of xenophobia which in itself are regrettable and must be challenged. True, but that ought not to be an excuse for condoning what the Chinese have been doing pre-COVID-19 too. So, xenophobia simply does not explain the actions of the Communist party's murderous regime, implementation policies across Xinjiang, and Tibet."

Dr Burzine said, "The hundred-plus odd nationalities or ethnic minorities that are part of the PRC (People's Republic of China), within which we have Uyghurs and Tibetans are all considered well by Marxist, Leninist, evolutionary social thinking as lesser citizens. Now, this isn't given, regardless of what leftist progressive like to parade and the Maoist thought in this case, taking a cue from Marxist Leninism, that all citizens are equal and that we run an egalitarian society, well anything but that because according to the Maoist and Chinese communist party, the Han Chinese individual is first amongst equals as the citizens of the PRC. He matters and not just that he is the default category of what an ideal Chinese citizen ought to be and that Tibetans, Uyghurs among other minorities, who are shall we say less civilised ethno-socially, culturally and politically ought to emulate. Within that context, lies the politics of exclusivism. We cannot deny that", said the scholar.

When asked about forced organ harvesting of Uyghur, Dr. Burzine, "Hair and body samples have been found taken from Uyghur too which is why I brought in the Nazi factor that Nazi's used to take hair samples from Jews in Auschwitz, Treblinka, and other death camps and collect them for making wigs and body fats were taken from Jews and other decedents to produce soap. So my analogy with Nazis is neither blaring nor erroneous. I do back up what I say. Because this is what the CCP is doing in Xinxiang too with Uyghur body parts".

It is estimated that around 1 million Uyghurs have been forcibly detained by the Chinese government in a widespread network of prison-like facilities.

Chinese authorities call the detention camps "vocational training centres" and say their detention efforts are aimed at combating terrorism and extremism, but the evident repression of Uyghurs has been condemned internationally.

"The PRC has hijacked the global war on terror which is an otherwise entirely serious genuine trans-national operation since October 2001 and operation enduring freedom which was to get to Al-Qaeda, which has created murder and Mayhem and Afghanistan was just a state and a name but al Qaeda staging posts for terror but the Chinese have jumped on to that Bandwagon and decided to eliminate any opposition but particularly targeting the Uyghurs. Now, there have been some incidents of terrorism in Xinjiang but to take that for the Chinese Community Party and the politburo to label an entire population of 12 million of its citizens as terrorists are glaringly criminal if nothing else surely", said Dr Waghmar.

He added, "Let's take it in a universal context. Counter-terrorism operations occur in Great Britain, Israel, India, and elsewhere. But, that is where the state targets very particular individuals who are terrorists. The state does not in these cases go on to designate confession compatriots of those very terrorists as the problem in society and malign them maliciously." (ANI)

