Sofia (Bulgaria), Nov 13 (IANS) China won seven of the 14 gold medals at the 32nd Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships which ended here Sunday.

In addition, the Chinese team gained one silver and one bronze medal on the last day, reports Xinhua.

Russia ranked second with three gold, four silver and two bronze medals, followed by Belarus with two gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

