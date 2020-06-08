How The West Helped China Avoid Domestic Backlash For Its COVID Response: Journalist Pallavi Aiyar Explains

Chinese President Xi Jinping during the second plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 25, 2020.

The Xi Jinping-led China government may have faced much more internal anger over its mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic if Western countries had not handled their own outbreaks in an abysmal manner, journalist and author Pallavi Aiyar told HuffPost India in an interview.

“A lack of empathy for China, coupled by a generally accusative and combative approach to it by the United States, has helped strengthen Xi’s hand domestically and quell public resentment against Beijing, by redirecting it outwards,” she said.

Reports (see here and here) have suggested that the current stand-off between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is a tactic by Beijing to distract attention from its questionable actions before the infection spread to other countries. While the neighbours have said little in public about the tension, ruling party members including Union minister and former Indian Army chief VK Singh have backed this view.

China’s initial response to Covid-19 not only earned it backlash from other countries but also from many people within. Chinese authorities, according toThe New York Times, clamped down on grieving relatives who demanded an accounting from the ruling party on what went wrong in Wuhan.

“If China can spin the clashes (along the border) as a win for its domestic constituency, it will indeed bolster public support during an otherwise difficult time. India’s border dispute with Nepal has given China an easy entry point. And while it might be a bad time for China to be embroiled in a game of chicken along the border, it is arguably an even worse time for India,” said Aiyar, who currently lives in Japan.

With India and Western nations floundering to contain Covid-19 cases, the writer also detailed in an email interview what the Narendra Modi government could have learnt from the East Asian nations which have better handled the crisis.

