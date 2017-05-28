China criticizes G7 communique on East and South China sea, urges other nations to not take positions

Reacting to the communique released by the G7 countries, China said that the bloc had interfered in the South and East China sea disputes in the guise of international law.

Reacting to the communique released by the G7 countries on Saturday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said that the bloc had interfered in the East China Sea and South China Sea issues in the guise of international law.

China has been committed to properly handling disputes, cementing cooperation, and safeguarding peace and stability of the East China Sea and the South China Sea through talks and consultations directly with related parties, Lu was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Lu urged G7 and countries outside to understand the situation, stick to the pledge to take no position on relevant disputes, fully respect the efforts made by countries in the region to handle disputes, and stop making irresponsible remarks.

China is locked in a disputed with Japan, the Philippines, and other countries over the East and the South China Sea.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea to which the Philippines and other also have overlapping claims.

China also asserts sovereignty over the East China Sea, a claim contested by its arch and traditional rival Japan.