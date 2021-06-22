China constructing a 4th nuclear powered aircraft carrier; Naval buildup worrisome

China's naval buildup continues with reports of a 4th nuclear powered aircraft carrier being under construction. This is the first nuclear powered aircraft that the country has put underway. The People's Liberation Army's Navy is conducting mocking landing strip in Hainan island to train its aircraft carrier pilots. Times Now's National Affairs Editor brings in more details about this naval buildup by China can be worrisome for India. Relations between India and China have been constantly deteriorating since border scuffles happened last year. Several rounds of diplomatic talks have happened since then however the status quo still holds in the political world. Watch the full video to know the whole story!