China’s Confucius Institute: A Trojan Horse in the Academia

The Hanban Website indicates that there are currently 541 Confucius Institutes (CI) operating in several countries. The most rapid expansion, however, took place within the first six years (2004-2010) when Hanban established 322 Confucius Institutes (CIs) and 369 Confucius Classrooms (CCs) in 96 countries.

Interestingly, the USA is the leading country with 81 CIs while the UK is the second one with only 30. This unprecedented growth has raised the eyebrows of several academicians, law-makers, and activists as to what extent China would go to exert its soft-power in the world.

Headquartered in Beijing under the direct financial and managerial supervision of one of China's most important government bureaus, the Ministry of Education, the Office of the Chinese Language Council International, known colloquially as Hanban, operates Confucius Institutes all over the world.

However, a misguided perception suggests that CIs are very similar to the well-known European language and cultural organisations, such as the British Council, Alliance Francaise, etc.

The Hanban Website is intentionally promoting this perception as it states that “benefiting from the UK, France, Germany and Spain’s experience in promoting their national languages, China began its exploration by establishing non-profit public institutions that aim to promote Chinese language and culture in foreign countries.”

This narrative is misleading and tends to give CI its unearned credibility. Thus, this paper aims to dispel this misconception and highlight current controversies associated with CIs.

Misguided Perception

Although Hanban likes to compare Confucius Institutes to European language and culture organisations, such as the Alliance Française and the Goethe‐Institut, CIs are fundamentally different in significant ways. For example, unlike the European counterparts, CIs are not only stand-alone but are also strictly under the Ministry of Education's supervision and direction.

CIs deliberately seek and explore to associate with prestigious institutions in host countries for garnering prestige and credibility to CIs. Another feature of CIs is that they are housed within existing schools and universities that provide the classroom facilities, housing for teachers, and support staff. The curriculum, language teachers, and funding are determined and set under the Ministry of Education's guidance and approval.

The language teachers are screened and selected for assigning to different CI sites under the supervision of a director. Hanban has shown a great deal of eagerness and excitement to establish partnerships with host country institutes but has not matched their willingness with similar zeal to allow host country programs in China. To this end, the US has criticised Hanban’s lack of reciprocity.

The Constitution and By-laws of CI stipulate that permission or authorisation from the Hanban Headquarter is required before any activity is conducted under the CI's name. This condition leaves no programming flexibility for host institutes.

Should they deviate from this obligation, they are likely to forfeit CI’s financial support. The three “T-Words,” Tibet, Taiwan, and Tiananmen, is one of the conditions and cannot be discussed at these institutes, in clear violation of academic freedom and free speech.

Such intentional exclusion of three Ts in the curriculum denies participants access to multiple perspectives and is, thus, tantamount to ideological indoctrination.

Stifling Academic Freedom

On a global scale, the widespread network of Confucius Institutes has witnessed an equally ubiquitous resistance and challenge to their role and function in different host countries. In recent years, CIs have come under scrutiny as they are viewed as massive “soft power” campaigns to influence global discourse about China and stifle academic freedom to protect China's image from being tarnished within the international context.

According to political scientist Joseph Nye, soft power is the ability to “get what you want through attraction rather than coercion or payments” by relying upon the “attractiveness of a country's culture, political ideals, and policies.”

