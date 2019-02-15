China condemns Kashmir terror attack

Beijing, Feb 15 (IANS) China on Friday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 45 CRPF troopers and said it has dealt professionally on the issue of declaring Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar whose JeM group claimed responsibility for the killings.

Beijing also said that it will remain in touch with India to ban Azhar at the UN but will handle the issue in a "constructive and responsible manner". Beijing has repeatedly blocked India's bid to designate Azhar an international terrorist.

"We are deeply shocked by this attack. We offer our condolences and sympathies to the injured and families of the bereaved. We firmly oppose and strongly condemn all form of terrorism," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said here.

"We hope all relevant regional countries will cooperate to deal with the threat of terrorism and jointly uphold regional peace and stability," he said.

Asked if China will rethink its decision on Azhar this year, Geng said: "As to the issue of the listing, I can tell you that 1267 committee of the Security Council has clear stipulations on the listing and the procedure of terrorist organization and individuals and the JeM which has taken the responsibility of the attack has been included on the Security Council counter-terrorism list.

"As to the listing of the individual, we have always dealt with the issue in an earnest, professional and responsible manner," he added.

--IANS

gsh/mr