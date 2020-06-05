‘China to be Checked Diplomatically & Militarily, India is Ready’

Also Read: India’s Rep at 6 June China Meet, Who’s Lt Gen Harinder Singh?

India-China tensions along the LAC are ongoing. The two countries are set to conduct a high-level military summit on 6 June. Preparatory meetings for this have already been held.

In this exclusive conversation organised by The Quint, Lieutenant General (retd) A K Singh, Former Lt Governor of Andaman & Nicobar, Ex Army Commander (South), and Ambassador Vishnu Prakash, Former Diplomat discuss the way ahead with our Opinions Editor, Nishtha Gautam.

Ambassador Vishnu Prakash has served in China and he has been a keen observer of India-China relationship for more than two decades. He and Lt Gen (retd) AK Singh espouse the belief that India wants no confrontation with China or any of its other neighbours. However, India is militarily and diplomatically well-positioned to respond to any aggression.

Lt Gen (retd) AK Singh also raises the issue of defence modernisation in the light of incursions from China and Pakistan’s proxy-war adventurism.

