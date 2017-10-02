China celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

Beijing, Oct 2 (IANS) China on Monday celebrated the 148th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, with the India Embassy in Beijing releasing commemorative postage stamps on the Ramayana.

Many Chinese nationals offered flowers to a statue of Gandhi at Beijing's Chaoyang Park, while school children recited his famous quotes in Mandarin on a nippy overcast day.

"Gandhiji looked forward to a day when a free India and a free China could cooperate in friendship and brotherhood for their own good and for the benefit of Asia and the World," Wilson Babu, Charge D'Affaires at the Indian embassy, said.

"Leaders of our two countries have been striving to build strong India-China relations based on Gandhiji's ideals of world peace and respect for all human beings."

In Shanghai, the Indian Consulate organised a series of events including a memorial lecture, screening of a documentary film and a painting completion for children of the Indian community.

Mahatma Gandhi has become increasingly popular in China, with many Chinese researchers studying his ideology of non-violence.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar in Gujarat to Putlibai and Karamchand Gandhi.

His birthday is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence.

