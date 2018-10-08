China cautious on Saudi investment plan for Pakistan

Beijing, Oct 8 (IANS) China on Monday said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an open and transparent project and contribution by any country to the initiative will be a "positive factor".

"Such cooperation has always been open and transparent. If any other party will like to contribute positive factors to promote the inter-connectivity and prosperity of the region on the basis of consultation, I think this is a positive factor," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said.

He was reacting to Islamabad's announcement that Saudi Arabia will join the CPEC as a third partner, only to retract and say that Riyadh will invest in Pakistan and not in the project.

"As for the specifics, I have no information," Lu added.

India is opposed to the CPEC -- the mainstay of Chinese-funded Belt and Road Project -- as the initiative has been planned to be built through disputed Kashmir area claimed by Delhi but administered by Islamabad.

--IANS

gsh/tsb/mr