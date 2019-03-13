China blocks India's bid to designate Masood Azhar as global terrorist by UNSC

China once again blocked India's attempt to designate Pakistan based-terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist in the United Nations Security Council 1267 list. China has blocked India's bid for the 4th time. Proposal to designate him as global terrorist was moved by United Kingdom, France and the United States on February 27. The proposal was moved after dastardly terrorist attack on CRPF convoy in J and K's Pulwama which claimed lives of 44 CRPF personnel. JeM claimed the responsibility for the attack. Ministry of External Affairs said, "We will continue to pursue all available avenues to ensure that terrorist leaders who are involved in heinous attacks on our citizens are brought to justice."