China believes 'Pakistan always opposed to terrorism'

China on Wednesday said that it believes that Pakistan has "always been opposed" to terrorism and that both India and Pakistan should exercise restraint and avoid escalation of the situation. "Russia, China and India reaffirmed strong opposition to terrorism. At same time we (China) believe Pakistan has always been opposed to terrorism. China appreciates statements from Indian and Pakistan friends saying they will exercise restraint and avoid escalation of situation." Wang Yi, China's Foreign Minister said at the RIC (Russia-India-China) forum.