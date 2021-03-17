'China has begun expansionist policy with major rivers of Tibetan plateau at its disposal'

ANI
·3-min read
Representative Image
Representative Image

Lhasa [Tibet], March 18 (ANI): Since the annexation of Tibet, China has begun its expansionist policy towards its neighbouring countries by using its control over all major rivers flowing out of the Tibetan plateau.

China has taken control of most of the major rivers of Asia with all the sources of Indus, Sutlej, Brahmaputra, Mekong, Salween, Hwang Ho and Yangtse, following the annexation of Tibet. Beijing is now making moves to encroach on the neighbouring territories of India, Nepal, Bhutan and Pakistan, writes Tsering Saphel for the Taiwan Times.

By controlling most of the rivers in Asia, Beijing is therefore perfectly positioned to start a water war by leveraging the rivers' volume and water flow and by way of their incessant damming and water diversion routes.

China has complete upper riparian control over all major rivers flowing out of the Tibetan plateau. With as many as 28 proposals awaiting approval, Beijing plans to harness the hydropower capacity of Tibet's rivers, despite the critical state of Tibet as a hotspot and biological reserve remains ideologically sensitive and seismically active, writes Taiwan Times.

With such 'natural' weapons at its disposal, China's illegal encroachment of sovereign lands of other countries as can be seen in the Indian territories of the Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso of Ladakh, and Arunachal Pradesh and Doklam trijunction of Sikkim and Bhutan, writes Saphel.

After Tibet, China had earlier planned to occupy the five fingers of Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nepal and Bhutan as stated by PRC founder Mao Zedong. To achieve this, Beijing has continued to ramp up aggression around the border areas with neighbouring countries with the tactics of expansionism and exploitation.

The risk and hazards of such projects and expansionist policy issues posed for around 1.3 billion people who live in neighbouring countries is huge and a real eye-opener.

In 1959, the Chinese regime indiscriminately fired mortars and shells to brutally suppress the peaceful uprising against the forceful and illegal occupation of Tibet by the People's Republic of China (PRC), murdering thousands of innocent demonstrators.

In the present time, the Chinese leadership has been systemically destroying the thousand-year-old Tibetan culture and continuously subjecting the citizens to intensive repressive policies, writes Saphel for Taiwan Times.

Meanwhile, the recent Freedom House has unveiled research showing that Tibet and Syria are the least free countries in the world, much worse than North Korea, South Sudan and Eritrea, as continued indications of crime, brutality, restrictions and repression as made Tibet an active militarised zone with heavy deployment of army personnel and rising conflict.

Saphel writes that despite the Chinese regime's campaign of destruction, those outside Tibet can only watch in awe and respect at how Tibetans, both inside the country and in exile, have preserved and maintained their unique, impressive, and peaceful customs.

Saphel further wrote that it is time for India to take a stand in order to ascertain national rights, sovereignty and not be pushed around by the unruly who think they can twist any narrative in their favour while manipulating propaganda and ideals before forcing them onto others.

Tibetans inside the country and in exile will continue their resistance with conviction and unwavering determination against the repressive policies of the Chinese government in support of moves by India, he said.

"We are emphatic in reiterating the appeal for strengthening our resolve, action and commitment for Tibet so that these issues may be resolved once and for all," Saphel wrote.

He also requested democracies around the world, especially that of the US and India to not be bullied by the Communist regime and suitably respond to the oppressive actions promulgated by the PRC.

"The sense of unity and cooperation, determination and courage of the Tibetan people will always be a shining beam of light. The day is not far off when Tibetans will achieve their goal of residing in their own land once more," he wrote for Taiwan Times. (ANI)

Latest stories

  • Sanjay Bangar 'Gatecrashes' Bumrah, Sanjana's Wedding With Memes after Mayank Agarwal's Goof Up

    Mayank Agarwal tweeted out a warm congratulatory message from his official Twitter account to wish Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan on their wedding. The Indian batsman, however, accidentally tagged Royal Challengers Bangalore batting coach Sanjay Bangar instead of Sanjana Ganesan.

  • Bengaluru Woman Who Accused Zomato Delivery Man of Assault Flees Town after Address Leaked Online

    The incident occurred a day after Zomato delivery person K Kamraj filed a counter-FIR against Hitesha Chandranee, accusing her of abuse and assault.

  • Gauahar Khan to Remain in Institutional Quarantine After Brush with BMC Over Coronavirus Guidelines

    Gauahar Khan has landed in a controversy after she allegedly flouted coronavirus guidelines after reportedly testing positive for the infection on March 11.

  • Suryakumar Yadav's Omission From Third T20I May Be Disappointing But These Memes Aren't

    With Rohit Sharma returning to the side, Suryakumar Yadav did not find a place in the playing XI against England on Tuesday in the third T20I contest.

  • 43% Week-on-Week Rise in New COVID Cases, Deaths up by 37%: Centre

    Sixty percent of all active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra, a Health Ministry official said.

  • Ambani bomb scare: NIA seizes Mercedes car; key recoveries made

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the recovery of an explosives-laden Scorpio SUV car near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai last month, has seized a black Mercedes-Benz car, reports say. The anti-terror agency has made some key recoveries from the Mercedes car, which arrested police officer Sachin Vaze allegedly used to drive. Here are more details on this.

  • Why home-produced Covid vaccine hasn't helped India, Russia and China rollouts

    Challenge of reaching vast, far-flung populations is combined with a lack of public interestCoronavirus – latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverage Red Square, Moscow. Photograph: Yuri Kadobnov/AFP/Getty The day India started coronavirus vaccinations, Amit Mehra’s name was on the priority list. But he never made an appointment. “I’m not inclined to get vaccinated just because it’s available,” says the 47-year-old Delhi hospital worker. Two and a half thousand miles away, strolling past a popup inoculation centre near Red Square in Moscow, Magomed Zurabov is similarly reluctant. Suspicious that the pandemic was deliberately engineered, he has no intention of being vaccinated, he says. Instead, he is “taking the necessary precautions”: wearing a mask and using disinfectant. As vaccinations rates soar in Israel, the UK, the United Arab Emirates and other countries that have monopolised supply, and poorer nations make do with a trickle of doses, a third category are beginning long climbs. Supply is less of an issue in Russia, China or India, all of which produce their own vaccines. But their respective government programmes have had slow starts, and there has been little public clamour to speed things up. “People have not shown that eagerness and urgency to be vaccinated,” says Ajeet Jain, a doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in Delhi. “India is going through that phase where the disease is no longer prevalent except in a few states. People are relaxed that the disease is over from their point of view.” A woman receives a dose of a Covid-19 jab at Dasappa hospital in Bangalore, India, this week. Photograph: Jagadeesh Nv/EPA The experience of India, Russia and China may prove, in time, to be typical. Even once vaccine shortages are alleviated, much of the world could still take years to achieve widespread Covid-19 vaccination, encumbered by the challenges of reaching vast and far-flung populations, lack of interest from the public and other, more pressing health priorities. Some countries may shake off growing pains: India’s rollout has accelerated in the past fortnight, with private clinics enlisted to help administer shots and new groups, including anyone over 60, invited to make appointments. The programme hit 3m doses a day this week which, if maintained, would put it within reach of its target of vaccinating 20% of the population by August. Uptake was slower than expected among the 30 million healthcare and frontline workers who were prioritised for the first round of doses, with some hesitant about receiving Covaxin, a locally developed vaccine that was pressed into use before the release of phase 3 trial results. (Interim data has since shown that it is 81% effective.) “That caused quite a bit of confusion, as a result of which healthcare workers who were supposed to be vaccinated in the first round, and who understood this process a little better than other people, didn’t come forward as much as they should have,” says Dr Shahid Jameel, a virologist and director of the Trivedi school of biosciences at Ashoka University. graphic India has also held off from deploying its entire workforce of vaccine deliverers to fight Covid-19, keeping about half at work administering jabs for other deadly diseases, Jameel says. “There is a childhood immunisation programme, there is one for pregnant mothers, and they have to go on unhindered despite Covid.” The most significant impediment may be that, since September, virus rates in India have dropped steeply. And in a country with a median age of about 28, Covid-19 has not proved especially deadly, implicated in about 160,000 recorded deaths, a third of the number of Indians who die from tuberculosis each year. Signs of a second wave taking off in the past week may change the calculation for some. “Look at death rates in South Asia and you’ll know why people are not dying to get vaccinated,” says Oommen C Kurian, a senior fellow at Delhi’s Observer Research Foundation thinktank. “Their sense of risk is considerably lower than, say, a Londoner.” The same is true for the average resident of Beijing, though not for demographic reasons. China has employed blunt but effective quarantine measures to contain Sars-CoV-2 successfully, and life in the country has largely returned to normal. Though it authorised its first vaccines for emergency use in July, just 4% of the country has been vaccinated so far. “One of the most important contributors is this perception that China has a low risk of infection,” said Yanzhong Huang, director of the Center for Global Health Studies at Seton Hall University in New Jersey. “So people think, why bother to get vaccinated? We’re already safe.” The country aims to inoculate 40% of its population by July, a target that will require administering about 4m shots a day, up from about 640,000 a day on the latest public figures. But Beijing must also balance commitments to supply at least 463m doses to countries overseas, many of them donations to strategic partners. So far, it is under little pressure to hoard those vaccines for use at home. “People view this as an example of China being a global leader, something that showcases China being a responsible and reliable great power,” Huang says. Russia has been hit harder by the virus, losing 90,000 lives on official figures thought to be a significant underestimate. But there, too, uptake of the vaccine is tracking well short of government targets of inoculating 60% of the population by mid-year. A poll of Russians this month found that two-thirds were unwilling to receive the locally developed Sputnik-V shot, in spite of peer-reviewed research suggesting that it is safe and effective. Their scepticism extended to the origins of the coronavirus, with 64% believing that it was a biological weapon, the independent poll said. (Most virologists disagree and say there is no evidence that the virus was engineered.) Lack of trust in the Russian government is a key hurdle, says Sergei Rybakov, a representative of the Doctors’ alliance, an opposition-linked medical union that has criticised the official response to the pandemic. Though the state has marketed Sputnik-V overseas, including with its own Twitter account, it has done less to promote the vaccine among Russians, he says. “The task of the state is to show that the vaccine is necessary, the vaccine is safe. In Russia this hasn’t been done to the extent it needs to be,” Rybakov said. “You need to show people that not getting the vaccine is more dangerous than getting it.” Similar hurdles are likely to slow rollouts elsewhere, too, as countries assemble one of the largest logistical operations most have ever undertaken. Even once supplies are secured, some may struggle for years to reach the 70% of the population thought to be required for herd immunity, says Babak Javid, an infectious diseases scientist at the University of California, San Francisco. They might focus their efforts instead on reaching healthcare workers and the most vulnerable, he says. “You’re not going to eliminate Covid deaths, but you’ll eliminate the likelihood of healthcare infrastructure being overwhelmed.”

  • BJP paid Rs 7 crore to buy a film star, claims Bengal actress

    Tollywood actor Sreelekha Mitra has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party offered to pay Rs 7 crore to rope in a famous star ahead of the Bengal Assembly elections. She made these allegations on social media on Monday. The post has, since, gone viral.

  • African-American Woman Married into British Aristocracy Feels Meghan Markle Took Things Too 'Personally'

    Rose, as a fellow African-American, says she would have suggested Meghan ease the transition and 'understand the structure in which the Royal Family operates in and to do your best not to take anything personally'.

  • UK PM Boris Johnson Defends AstraZeneca Vaccine: 'Being Made in India to US, Used Over World'

    Germany, Italy and France on Monday joined others in suspending the vaccine.

  • As New CP Nagrale Admits 'Turmoil' in Mumbai Police, Fadnavis Reveals Sachin Waze's 'Shiv Sena' Link

    Maharashtra former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that Waze was a Shiv Sena member.

  • India gets a joint fashion week after 15 years, as FDCI and LFW team up to meet challenges of COVID-19 era

    When the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) — the organisers of past fashion weeks in Delhi and Mumbai respectively — announced on 1 March that they would be coming together for a joint fashion week in 2021, the collective reaction was “high time!”

  • West Bengal polls: 'Frustrated' Shah conspiring against TMC leaders, claims Mamata; Swapan Dasgupta resigns from RS

    BJP workers from various parts of West Bengal continued their protests outside the party's state election office in Kolkata over the selection of candidates, laying bare the rift between old-timers and new entrants

  • This is What Michelle Obama Had to Say on Meghan's Oprah Interview

    Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, accused an unidentified royal family member of raising racist concerns about their son.

  • India to Get New Vaccine Candidate? Dr Reddy's Completes Phase 3 Trial of Sputnik, Results in April

    The results of Sputnik V’s trials are awaited by different stakeholders and the data/results of Phase-3 trials will be available in early April.

  • COVID Vaccines: Maha MP, Javadekar Blame Each Other as Cases Surge

    India reported 28,903 new COVID-19 cases, 17,741 recoveries and 188 deaths in twenty four hours.

  • WI Legends to face India in semis of Road Safety World Series T20

    <p>Raipur, Mar 17 (PTI) West Indies Legends defeated England Legends by five wickets to enter the semifinals of the Road Safety World Series T20 here, where they will face India Legends.</p>

  • Param Bir Singh removed as Mumbai police chief amid Vaze row

    Senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale will be the new Mumbai Police Commissioner.

  • Understanding exoplanets: Unraveling the mysteries of planets that are hotter than stars

    Kelt-9 b might've formed away from its parent star and had a violent past with collisions happening as it migrated inwards.

  • 'Need to Defeat BJP...Couldn't See it Happening in Cong': PC Chako Welcomed in NCP by Sharad Pawar

    Chacko, who quit the Congress over his differences with the party leaders in Kerala, earlier on Tuesday said NCP is a partner of the CPI (M)-led LDF in the southern state and he would work for the victory of the Left candidates in the April 6 Assembly polls.